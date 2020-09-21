LovecraftCountry: “Meet Me Daegu” Was Phenomenal And New Trailer For Episode 7 “I Am” TAKES It There [Video]

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Lovecraft Country is the best thing going on television right now. If last night’s Emmys were any indication, there will be NUMEROUS gold statues of this cast and crew to accept in 2021. Every single episodes takes us to a place we could have never imagined and shocked us with special effects, writing, and horror that is truly worthy of the entire industry’s praise and adulation.

This show is so f***ing good.

Last night’s episode was no different although the tone and tenor of the series shifted significantly. “Meet Me Daegu” recounts the bloody love affair between Atticus and Ji-Ah during the war in South Korean. Their relationship also answers some key questions about the past and posits more inquiries about the future. We won’t say more than that at the risk of being spoiler soilers but if you haven’t seen it you need to stay away from social media.

Per usual, following last night’s episode HBO has released the trailer for episode 7 simply titled “I Am”. After you see what the sick minds of Misha Green, Jordan Peele, and J.J. Abrams have for us next Sunday the title makes all the sense in the world.

Press play down bottom and get into it!

What do you think of Lovecraft Country so far?