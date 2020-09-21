All Day: Anthony Davis Drains Brow-Raising Buzzer-Beater To Give The Lakers A 2-0 Lead In Western Conference Finals [Video]

Anthony Davis added some razzle-dazzle to his legacy last night. The former Pelicans forward hadn’t accomplished anything of note during his time in New Orleans and now that he’s become a Laker alongside LeBron James, he has a lil’ cache to put into his pocket.

Last night’s game 2 of the Western Conference Finals was a thrilling end to an unbelievable day of sports that saw some incredible and heartbreaking endings. We’re looking at you, Atlanta Falcons. The Lakers and the Nuggets had been trading baskets and leads for most of the game and with just 2.1 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Denver had commandeered a one-point lead 103-102. The Lakers had possession of the ball and they would have one more opportunity to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Normally, when a person tries to take food out of a hungry dog’s mouth, said person risks being bit. In this case, the dog wasn’t angry, the dog was confused and had no idea what the hell to do. As Rajon Rondo stood ready to inbound the ball for a play that was reportedly drawn up for LeBron, he saw that their initial plans had been foiled by the Nuggets defense and it was time to look for plan B, and possibly plan C. But thanks to that confused dog named Mason Plumlee, Anthony Davis got the chance to etch his name into the playoff history books…

Press play down below to see what happened next.

WAP! WAP! WAP! That’s a wet-a$$ jumper.