Most Valuable Cakes: Jordyn Woods Rings In 23rd Birthday With “Heir Jordyn” Celebration

Jordyn Woods started to ring in her birthday a little earlier this year. The model and influencer turns 23 on September 23rd and celebrated with a Michael Jordan related themed pool party. Jordyn dubbed the soiree “Heir Jordyn” after MJ, who made the number 23 famous.

The decor included a red, black and white balloon arch and red roses. Jordan wore the same colors with a red bikini and black hat, sharing the bedazzled keepsakes from the party. Isn’t this cute?

it’s the details for mee😍 I warned y’all about this week.. it’s my golden year! 23 on the 23rd

The famous model shared even more images from the party in her Insta-story, tagging her teenage sister.

Recently, Jordyn shared with HelloBeautiful that she gets bombarded with DMs daily from guys looking to court her.

“I don’t want to call anyone specifically out. But I will say I have been seeing so many blue checkmarks in my DM’s,” she gleefully admits. “But I didn’t answer anyone. It was going pretty crazy. Even the tweets — it’s very flattering. I just don’t feed into it.”

Jordyn continued, noting she doesn’t take the shot takers very seriously,

“I think that unfortunately for these guys, there’s something new every single week. Of course, when you see a video like that you’re going to be interested. But I don’t think they are really interested in me. They’re just interested in the video. The clout of it or the hype. And just to say that they did it. And I’m not going to give that to you.”

Jordyn is also gearing up to co-star alongside hot former felon Jeremy Meeks for her upcoming acting debut in the film Trigger.