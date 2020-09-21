Get Well: ‘Girlfriends’ Actor Reggie Hayes Hospitalized Over Heart Issues

Girlfriends actor Reggie Hayes, 51, landed in the hospital unexpectedly last week. Fans of the show have been elated since the series returned to Netflix for streaming, so they were extremely alarmed after “William” shared a selfie in a hospital bed. Some suspected that the actor may have been afflicted with coronavirus but he quickly killed that chatter in the comments, confirming he checked himself into the hospital over issues with his heart.

“F*ck you 2020. It’s just one step forward and two steps back this year.”

Reggie Hayes portrayed the role of William for Girlfriends, acting as a friend and then love interest to Joan, protrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Hayes’ co-star Jill Marie Jones left one of hundreds of comments, consoling Reggie, “sending LOTS OF LOVE and prayers your way.” The actor confirmed to Jones in the comments that he was “going to be ok.”

According to a report made by Comedy Hype, Reggie Hayes had suffered a heart attack back in 2017.

We hope he he gets well soon!