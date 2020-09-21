For Your Viewing Pleasure: Disney Plus Releases WandaVision Trailer With Cryptic “Coming Soon” Message [Video]

Although the freaky internet spent the last week marveling at Captain America’s accidentally exposed Winter Soldier, we’ve gone quite a long time without any new Marvel content. Spider-Man Homecoming has come and gone, Black Widow has been postponed due to COVID-19, and we didn’t think that we would get anything MCU-related in this God-awful year of 2020.

Then this dropped. Disney Plus and the good folks at Marvel FINALLY watered the arid, barren earth that was left after the pandemic seemingly sucked all the moisture out of the streaming service’s excited engine block of fans. WandaVision is still difficult to decipher but that’s ok. We don’t need or want to know everything that is being cooked for our nerdom palettes, we just want to eat!

That said, if you paid close attention, you could see details of things to come. Like Monica Rambeau (played by the fine AF Teyonnah Parris) being ejected from some space-time continuum into what looks like “the real world”. Also, we see Vision awaken a woman who asks if she’s dead because he’s dead. We see Wanda toying with black-and-white reality that comes straight out of the 1960s. And we also see a quizzical and clearly confused Vision floating above the city which suggests…? Who knows. But we do know that we are now excited as HELL for this series to drop!