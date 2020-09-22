Cardi-less Offset Continues “Unbothered” Posting Spree On The Gram

It’s been a week since Cardi slapped Offset with divorce papers that sparked endless whispers, petty chatter and messy comments on her soon-to-be ex-hubby’s “unbothered” IG posts that get more “unbothered”-ish by the day.

At some point, he FINALLY disabled comments that were flooded with all sorts of MESS fueled by him acting like he doesn’t that will only get messier while Cardi dishes on the

According to court documents, Cardi claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

She’s seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset to pay child support and her legal expenses.

Prenup? Wellllll it certainly appears there isn’t one setting the stage for a potentially messy fight over marital assets.

Now, you may remember when the couple secretly wed in 2017 and split a year later in December 2018 when Offset was caught creepin’ with all sorts of women who weren’t Cardi.

Naturally, Offset begged for forgiveness by shamelessly crashing Cardi’s performances and eventually won her back to the shock of absolutely no one following this on/off relationship.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me,” revealed Cardi in Vogue’s January 2020 issue.

“A lot of women felt disappointed in me.”

The good news is the couple’s trial is set for November 4th which gives Offset plenty of time to get it together and win his wife back (AGAIN).

