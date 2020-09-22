SMH: Bobby Shmurda Will Remain In Jail Until 2021 After Being Denied Parole

Unfortunately for fans of Bobby Shmurda, it doesn’t look like the rapper will be released this year, contrary to prior reports about the possibility.

According to reports from TMZ, law enforcement sources claim that Shmurda has been denied parole and will remain in jail until 2021. It seems as if the judicial system isn’t convinced the rapper has been fully rehabilitated, revealing that Bobby will have to serve his maximum seven-year sentence.

“Following his Sept. 15, 2020, interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021,” a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision tells Complex.

While fans were hoping for an early release, it’s not exactly surprising that the jail isn’t letting Shmurda out early for good behavior. Throughout his time there, the rapper has reportedly racked up more than ten violations for drug possession, fighting, having a weapon, and other offenses. These all could have been factors that halted Bobby’s possibility of an early release.

Bobby’s latest parole hearing was initially set for mid-August before it was delayed a month. Leading up to this hearing, there were high hopes that Shmurda would be released, with the rapper’s mother celebrating his birthday by proclaiming this would be the last birthday he had to celebrate behind bars.

Shmurda and his GS9 affiliates were arrested in 2014. Two years later, in September 2016, Bobby plead guilty to conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of weapon charges, being sentenced to seven years in prison.

Bobby Shmurda rose to fame in 2014 when his hit single “Hot N*gga” went viral and peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut EP, Shmurda She Wrote, was released in November of that year. Things seemed promising for the budding rapper until his legal troubles put everything to a screeching halt.