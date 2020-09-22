What The Benjamin Button?! Taraji P. Henson Continues Her 50-Years-Fine Flexin’ For The Gram

Might as well rename it Flexico! Taraji P. Henson has been having the time of her life in Cabo San Lucas celebrating her 50th birthday and we couldn’t be happier for her. Rumored to be newly single, the actress has been showing out but it’s alright indeed. We ain’t mad at her or her bangin’ mommy bawwwdy!

Monday Taraji shared several more shots from her slaycation, including this set in a copper-colored one-piece with matching cover-up. From the looks of the photos, they enjoyed some delicious meals at Nobu Cabo San Lucas, the resort where she and her friends stayed. Taraji enjoyed herself some cocktails, we see some oysters as well as a delicious dessert spread. The group sat on pillows in the sand and roasted marshmallows on the beach.

In another set of shots Taraji showed off even more skin in a cut out animal print swimsuit. Taraji proudly posted herself posed provocatively with her perfectly sculpted cakes on display. Frolicking in the sand and surf the actress looked to be having an amazing time with a group of girlfriends who posed together in the final frame.

Hit the flip for more photos