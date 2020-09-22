Knowledge Darts: Desus & Mero Talk To Gayle King About Being Washed, Dating Advice & The Right Time To Cry [Video]

In a time we need it the most, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are here to give us all some important life advice.

Desus & Mero are adding another impressive accomplishment to their resumes with the release of their book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx. Just as the title suggests, the book–which is written by both Desus and Mero respectively–gives fans some sound advice on how to handle all of life’s most pressing issues. Included in this is how to know when you’re washed, what it’s like to be a father of 4, the best day to break up with someone, and so much more.

To promote their book, the Bronx natives stopped by CBS This Morning on Tuesday to talk with Gayle King about their latest project. During the interview, the duo tells Gayle and her co-host all about what it means to be washed, breaking up with your significant other on a Wednesday instead of a Sunday or a Monday, and other gems from their brand new book.

Check out Desus & Mero’s brand new interview with Gayle King down below. Their book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, is out today.

Comedians @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO have interviewed everyone from Usain Bolt to Dr. Anthony Fauci on their late night talk show, @SHODesusAndMero. Now, the duo shares some of their experiences in a new book, "God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx." pic.twitter.com/0LuPO9J2SM — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 22, 2020

Want to get to know the most illustrious hosts in night time talk show history? Desus & Mero recently sat down for a funny interview with the Wire to answer the internet’s “most searched” questions about themselves. Ever wondered how the two comedians decide what to cover on their show? How did they even meet each other in the first place? The Bodega Boys cover that and so much more in their funny interview.