Yikes: DaBaby Sued For Altercation With Employee At The Beverly Hills Hotel

DaBaby is being sued for his 2019 altercation with an employee at the Beverly Hills hotel.

According to reports from TMZ, the whole thing went down in December 2019 at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Beverly Hills, where it was captured by the building’s surveillance cameras. In the footage, the rapper can be seen following chef Cristopher Pocasangre into the building and pushing him into a chair. After talking to the man, DaBaby and a member of his team quickly exited the building.

Pocasangre is claiming that the altercation started because DaBaby refused to take a picture with him, so he instead decided to take a selfie with the rapper in the background. DaBaby saw the man take the picture of him and told him to delete the photo. Pocasangre says he deleted it on the spot, but that didn’t satisfy the rapper, which is what apparently lead to the altercation.

At the time of the incident, DaBaby confirmed that Pocasangre asked for a picture and he declined, simply because he was with his daughter. The rapper also alleged that Pocasangre tried to film him while he was holding his daughter despite him repeatedly asking him to stop. As a result, DaBaby felt like his daughter’s safety was jeopardized, which is what led to his response.

Now, Pocasangre has hit DaBaby with a lawsuit that includes accusations of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking unspecified damages.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard or seen the rapper become physically violent with fans. Back in March of this year, DaBaby was under fire for viciously slapping a female fan in the face who attempted to take a picture of him. The incident occurred at a packed nightclub where the rapper was set to perform in Clearwater, Florida.

The “Suge” artist later made a public apology via social media claiming that the woman was trying to hit him in the face with the phone. He stated that he became disgruntled due to the bright flash that went off as she took the picture. The victim also threatened to file a lawsuit against the rapper but no further information about the incident was disclosed.