Da Brat Joins Kandi For “Speak On It” And Reveals She Didn’t Think Xscape Liked Her + Talks Dating AI [VIDEO]

Da Brat was a guest on Kandi’s show “Speak On It” and the pair did a whole lot of reminiscing as Brat discussed her early career, friendships with Jermaine Dupri and Kris Kross and relationship with Allen Iverson. She also talked about her coming out with her girlfriend Jesseca Dupart.

Kandi asked Da Brat if she always liked women and she said she actually had never been attracted to women until she was around 17 or 18 and she started finding herself always wanting to talk to this one particular woman who worked for Columbia Records. The woman eventually came to Atlanta to visit and never left. She also reveals she met Kirk Frost around the same time at a night club and he wrote his number on the front and back of 20 100 dollar bills. She ended up calling him the next day, she says he even bought her a Navigator but it eventually fizzled out and he married Rasheeda.

The ladies had an interesting conversation about labels — Da Brat says she actually rejects most labels but says the new terms are a bit much with people calling themselves “Stem” Stud + Femme. Da Brat also talked about her relationship with Allen Iverson saying he just had too many “bi**hes” and the final straw was when she was watching a game with him and a woman came looking for him. She claims she had to “mollywhop” her down the hallway. Still, Brat says Iverson wasn’t her last boyfriend. She added that Jesseca Dupart is her last girlfriend but isn’t sure they will get married as she wants to keep her legal issues separate from her relationship. She said if they do get engaged they will likely go all out and both get down on one knee because they’re extra.

What surprised you most about this conversation?