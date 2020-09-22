GoFundHer: At The Tender Age Of 76, Tanqueray’s Tattle Tales Have Made Her A Social Media Starlet

We’re all about raising money for a good cause and this week we couldn’t think of a better cause than help raise coins for the care of this beautiful Black queen we discovered reading Humans of NY IG blog.

Humans Of NY first introduced “Tanqueray” back in November with one of the most fascinating posts we’ve ever seen on the internet. She revealed how her mother kicked her out of her home at just 17 after getting pregnant, then had her arrested for coming back for her clothes, her mom further tried to sabotage her by letting the head of parole smash her to smithereens but with help from her warden she triumphed anyway.

Her tawdry tales of burlesque dancing for mob bosses had us all on the edges of our seats.

Some of her secondhand stories were even better than the ones she lived herself. The third one posted by HONY even featured an American President.

Brandon Stanton, the man behind Humans Of NY, says he recorded her entire life story in twenty interviews with Tanqueray, whose real name is Stephanie, with plans to do a podcast with the septuagenarian, however she’s had some serious health issues since then and they decided instead to tell her life story in a series of 32 posts. He created a GoFundMe with the goal of covering her expenses and creating a comfortable life for her to live out the rest of her days.

We’re opting to only share the first of the 32 posts, but you can view all the entries so far HERE.

We hope you enjoy reading Stephanie’s “Tanqueray Tattletales” as much as we have.

And PLEASE, let’s help her reach her GoFundMe goal!