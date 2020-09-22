Ominous Or Optimistic? Louisville Boards Up The Town As They Prepare For Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case

Breonna Taylor is dead because police in Louisville, Kentucky are incompetent at best and at this time no one has been held responsible for her killing. As we type this, the city is preparing for a grand jury decision to come down about whether or not the officers involved will be charged with murder, manslaughter, or any type of criminal misconduct.

We can’t expect that any city in Amerikkka will do the right thing by any of its citizens, much less the Black ones. According to the Star-Tribune, word could come down at any minute and the city’s mayor, Greg Fischer, is more nervous than a brotha on Maury waiting for the results. He’s already declared a state of emergency because he knows that we ready to pull TF up soon as s#!t goes left.

“Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement,” Mayor Fischer said. “At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe.”

As you can see, city workers are already boarding up businesses and access to government buildings has been restricted by large trucks and barricades.

Some folks on the ground are questioning the city’s intent on such a heavy-handed ramp-up in security considering there has nothing but peaceful protest for months. Louisville hasn’t seen anywhere close to the amount of violent uprising as other cities.

In a news release Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Police Department said it was placing barricades around Jefferson Square Park, where protests over Taylor’s death have been held, and the perimeter of the downtown area; allowing only pedestrians in the blocks immediately surrounding the park; restricting vehicle traffic in other areas of downtown and limiting access to parking garages.

Best believe we are watching the news wire CLOSELY to see how this plays out. BOSSIP will have details on the decision as soon as they become available.