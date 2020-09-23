Kevin Garnett Doesn’t Think His NBA Era Could Play In A Bubble–‘It Would’ve Been Chaotic’

Apparently, not anything is possible.

During a recent appearance on the Load Management podcast, Kevin Garnett discussed–you guessed it–the NBA bubble.

As the retired baller discussed several different topics within the realm of NBA related topics, the former player touched on the generational difference of today’s game versus the era in which he played. When touching on the bubble, specifically, Garnett said that his generation couldn’t have handled the league’s current bubble because things got a little more heated in his day.

“To be honest y’all, we could never play in the bubble,” Garnett said. “You know how much I’ve been screaming during your shot ‘Get that s**t out of here’? You could’ve heard me in here. Man they’d of had a bunch of censors. Couldn’t have all these cameras, you know, players walking around naked, balls swinging all type thing. That’s a different league. We were men, yo.”

Kevin continued on, talking about how different things could have been if the pandemic hit just a little bit earlier.

“We out here talking to each other,” he explained. “We trying to figure out the pick and roll. We ain’t switching, you know, it was just totally different. It [would have] been barbaric. We could have never been in a situation like this. It would’ve been chaotic… It would’ve been very difficult to put my timing and the guys that I played with and against into a bubble like this and have us not be like — we was high competitors. Everybody’s competing. Everybody’s damn near fighting every other play.”

To be fair, the current roster of players have had their fair share of bubble drama, but according to Garnett, it would have been a whole different ball game a few years back.