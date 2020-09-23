Already Married?! Fans Think Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Secretly Tied The Knot

Are Jeannie Mai and her rapper boo Jeezy already legally joined as one? That’s what fans are asking after “The Real” host referred to the TM101 rapper as her husband in a recent Instagram post. Jeannie Mai shared a clip of her in-home studio where she referred to her fiancé Jeezy as her “beautiful husband.” This had fans and even T.I. questioning whether or not the couple secretly got hitched.

“Look at our sick set up here so we come to you live from our home studio but the best part is. Look at my good luck charm today.”

Jeannie Mai panned the camera toward a note from Jeezy that read, “GM Congrats! My Love. So proud of u!” and continued:

“My note from my beautiful husband. I love him so much”

In the comments, rapper T.I. asked, “Damn…Cuzz u got married?” The rapper’s reaction set off a stream of reactions from people wondering if the Atlanta rapper was being serious or not. Jeannie currently has a full schedule, filming still for “The Real” and participating in “Dancing With The Stars.”

Previously, Jeannie Mai waited to announce her engagement to Jeezy until after she edited a vlog about the day it went down. Do you think she’s waiting for the perfect time to reveal they got it popping down the aisle???

Currently, Jeannie Mai has been showing off her best dance moves on this season of Dancing With The Stars. On Tuesday, she and her partner Brandon’s “Cha Cha” scored earned sixes from all of the judges for 18 points with a combined score of 36/60.



Last year, Jeezy dropped the highly anticipated TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, which is the final installment of the rapper’s Thug Motivation series.