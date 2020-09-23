Megan Thee Business Casual Stallion Stuns In New ‘Coach Forever’ Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion extended her enviable winning streak as the face of Coach’s star-studded new campaign where she rocked a structured beige shirt dress while showing off Creative Director Vevers’s revamped version of the first bag Bonnie Cashin designed for Coach in 1963.

For Meg, it was all about sophistication, class and attitude in her next-level Los Angeles desert shoot that set the tone for the impressive rollout.

“Welcome to Forever. Rapper, singer, songwriter, classy-savage-bougie #MeganTheeStallion begins our #CoachForever Spring 2021 story in Los Angeles, California. A collision of past, present and future, this season we’re doing things differently. Follow along to watch Forever unfold with our fam,” captioned Coach on Instagram.

“Megan wears a coat crafted from organic cotton and recycled materials, and carries a 1968-inspired, limited-edition bag that you can shop via the link in bio.”

The Spring 2021 “Coach Forever” campaign is “a reflection on what matters most right now” meant to “bring together friends of Coach to tell a story about the enduring importance of community and inclusivity.”

Creative Director Stuart Vevers featured a mix of new and vintage designs while incorporating revamped pieces from Fall 2020.

As a celebration of the past, the present and the future, Coach hopes this campaign will highlight the brand’s global legacy.

Megan is on a roll too. The self-proclaimed “Hot Girl” has also landed a spot on Time Magazine’s 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2020 list.

How do you feel about Meg’s new Coach campaign and all of her recent achievements? Do you think the Tory Lanez situation is finally behind her? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter reactions/photos on the flip.