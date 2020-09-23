Exclusive: This Week’s “Wilmore” Episode Shines A Light On Voter Suppression With Special Guests Charlamagne, Roy Wood Jr. And Rep. Katie Porter

BOSSIP can exclusively reveal that this week “Wilmore” , Peacock’s Friday night late-night show, will welcome Charlamagne Tha God, Roy Wood Jr. and Rep. Katie Porter as guests. They’ll be discussing this week’s theme – voter suppression, with host Larry Wilmore.

“Wilmore” just premiered last week and the show is coming in hot with the lineup. If you don’t already know CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD is a radio and television personality, best known for being a co-host of Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club morning show. He is also the author of two books and he was recently announced as the founder of iHeartRadio’s Black Effect Podcast Network. Rep. Katie Porter is the U.S. Representative for California’s 45th Congressional District and Roy Wood, Jr. is a comedian, actor and correspondent on “The Daily Show.”

A new episode of “Wilmore” drops Friday, September 25 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock, check out a clip of Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin playing a game of “Looting or Reparations” below:

Here’s more about WILMORE:

Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore is bringing his distinct voice to streaming with a new weekly special series, WILMORE. Larry will have real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest. Larry Wilmore (who has an overall production deal with Universal TV), Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner and Michael Rotenberg serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.