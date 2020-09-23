Princess Love Reminded Everyone That She’s BAE, With Or Without Ray J

Princess Love isn’t letting Ray J’s divorce filing stop her shine and dropped an Instagram-melting thirst trap 2-pack that reminded everyone she’s still an ELITE baddie, with or without Ray J.

The post comes just days after Ray J admitted to making a mistake by filing for divorce months after convincing her not to divorce him.

“When you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean? he said in an interview with “The Real.”

And so … I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or that I made a mistake, but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know,” he continued. “I have every right to just not know and still just try to figure it out.”

According to reports, the Scoot-E-Bike savant filed to dissolve his 4-year marriage to Princess Love citing “irreconcilable differences.” The Blast, who obtained the documents, reported Ray J’s request for joint custody of the couple’s two children, Epik Ray and Melody Love.

In an interview with ET’s Melicia Johnson on Tuesday (September 15), the “One Wish” singer explained why he decided to move forward with the painful divorce:

“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J shared. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

Princess Love’s response when asked by Fox Soul’s Claudia Jordan if she wanted to work it out with Ray (AGAIN): “No. I do not.”

WELP.

