MoneyBagg Yo Had The BEST Reaction To His $200K Birthday Gift From Baddie Boo Ari Fletcher

We’ve never seen Moneybagg Yo happier than he was when he received a $200K MAYBACH from his baddie boo Ari Fletcher who matched his big bagg energy after he copped her a fully-customized $222K Lamb truck filled with dozens of roses earlier this year.

The enviable couple was in Vegas celebrating Bagg’s 29th birthday that brought out a different side of the likable Memphis rapper who gushed over his gift in a series of hilarious videos.

Aside from the usual cash-blowing, flexing and an unfortunate shooting, it was cool to see a star rapper be himself without acting like he’s cool to be excited about a gift from his boo.

Things appear to be getting serious between the two who bounced back from high-profile breakups to find their happy in a seemingly perfect situation that fans label as goals.

“Thank you for loving me, correcting me when I’m wrong, never letting me quit when I wanna give up, being a man of your word, making me a priority when I know you got a million things on your plate, always being protective and making sure I’m okay. I see how hard you work everyday and how much you do for everybody else. You a king, you deserve it all gang,” captioned Ari on her birthday post.

And, if you remember, Bagg said he’s not going anywhere.

“Ian never leaving my Bih she a dime,” he posted on an IG Story. “Y would I switch out a dime for a penny?”

Are you feeling Ari & Bagg’s lavish baeship? Do you think they’ll last? How do you feel about super lavish celebrity gifts during a pandemic? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Bagg’s birthday behavior on the flip.