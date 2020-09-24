Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Marriage To Jay Cutler Was Doomed For Years–“[Divorce] Didn’t Happen Overnight”

While fans of their show on E! weren’t privy to it, things in Kristin Cavallari’s marriage to Jay Cutler had been going south for a long time before the couple finally decided to call it quits.

The Very Cavallari star revealed recently that her recent divorce was a long time coming.

“It didn’t happen overnight,” the reality star told People. ”We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

Kristin goes on to say that producers on Very Cavallari were definitely cognizant of their issues, but they never put those details in the show, painting their marriage in a much more positive light. The marriage hit a low point during filming for the final season, which aired in 2020, which is when Cavallari says her and her estranged husband “definitely kept a lot of stuff private,” adding, “producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show — which is good, because I don’t want my kids to ever (see that).”

Together, Jay and Kristin share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

While news of their split was followed by some pretty nasty developments, like Cavallari accusing the former NFL player of “inappropriate marital conduct,” the reality star says their relationship is much smoother now.