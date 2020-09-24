Black Love Stories: Yandy Smith Recalls Mendeecees Paying $200 To Sit Next To Her When They First Met

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris’ relationship story is well-known to Love and Hip Hop fans but for the first time, Yandy recounts her husband literally paying to sit next to her the first day they met. The Harris’ serendipitous encounter began in a hotel lobby, according to Yandy who at the time was traveling for work with Jim Jones in Miami. She tells UNCENSORED cameras:

“Jim [Jones] invited a bunch of people in Harlem to go to one of his shows in Miami. So I’m handing out the room keys when we got to Miami, I met everyone there. And I’m like ok, ‘Mendeecees Harris.’ And I remember immediately thinking, ‘This boy is gorgeous.’ But you know, I’m working. And as far as I know, at the time, this is one of Jim’s friends. Later on that night, Jim had to go host a party. So I’m making sure everybody gets into the van. And they’re all dressed up. I come down in my sweats. And Mendeecees is like, ‘You coming to the party like that or you not going.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going.’ He was like, ‘You not going? I’m probably not going to go either.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ I pile everybody in the van and I go to the bar. He came to the bar and he was like, ‘Why didn’t you go?’ And I said, “Oh, I never party with my client. I’m good.’ Then he said, ‘Why don’t I buy you a drink?’ And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ He was like, ‘Where you from?’ I said, ‘I’m from Harlem.’ He said, ‘Me too.’

Awww, Harmlenites. From there, the two strangers got to know each other at the hotel bar, chatting for hours.

We stayed up all night, down in the lobby till they came back from the party. It had to be like 5-6 in the morning because they went out to eat. And we were still talking. Everybody saw us up all night. I never fraternize with any of Jim’s friends. None of that.

Yandy knew it was real, the next day when Mendeecees decided to cut his trip short and pay extra money to accompany her back to their home state.

The next day was the big show for the radio station. After Jim performed, I’m leaving to go back to New York. They were staying for the rest of the weekend. So I’m saying my goodbyes to everybody. I’m getting out of here. And Mendeecees was like, ‘Where are you going?’ I was like, ‘Oh I just want to make sure the show went good, his booking went good. I’m going to go home.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’m leaving too.’ I’m like, ‘You’re leaving? What do you mean?’ He said, ‘I don’t want to be here if you’re not here.’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me.’ So we get to the airport, he books a flight. And we get on the plane and I’m sitting next to some man. And Mendeecees tells the guy, ‘I’ll give you $200 if you let me sit next to her.’ I’m like, ‘Who dis?! Somebody want to sit next to me for $200?!

Adorable story, right? The Harris’ now have 2 children together and are going strong. You can watch Yandy recount the entire story for UNCENSORED below. UNCENSORED airs Sunday’s at 10/9c on TV One.