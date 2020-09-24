“Vote”: Virgil Abloh Releases ‘Swing State’ Voter Incentive Shirts Urging The Youth To Vote

Virgil Abloh has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism and jokes for most of 2020.

His donation of $50 during the George Floyd protests spawned hundreds of memes and replaced the term ’50/50′ with ‘Virgil/Virgil’. Virgil would later create a $1 million dollar scholarship fund, but the jokes still flew. Shortly after, he worked on the cover art for Pop Smokes post-humous album and the backlash was instant. The second the cover was posted the jokes started flying with people claiming he made the cover art in clip art or MS Paint.

Even with all the jokes and criticisms coming his way, Virgil is still one of the top Black designers on the planet. Now, he is using his gifts to help urge people to vote this November. Virgil has released his ‘Swing State’ voter incentive shirts focused on swing states throughout the U.S. in the 2020 election. The states featured are Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. We all know California isn’t a swing state, but when it comes to hypebeasts, you just can’t leave California out–Especially when the proceeds are going directly to his $1 million dollar “post-modern” scholarship fund. The scholarship is designed to help provide financial resources and mentorship to Black people from all walks of the African diaspora, looking to break into the fashion industry. The initiative also aims to help foster equity and inclusion in the fashion business too. Looks like Virgil isn’t cheap after all.

You can get your voter drip on his website virgilabloh.com or by clicking here.