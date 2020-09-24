Say What?! T.I. Reveals What Tory Lanez Had To Say Following The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

When Megan Thee Stallion revealed it was, in fact, Tory Lanez who shot her during the incident in Los Angeles, many figures in hip-hop and entertainment were quick to speak up in her defense. From Bun B to J.R. Smith, everyone was furious that Tory had the audacity to even pull such a disgusting act of violence on a woman.

King of the South, T.I., was one of the most disappointed and vocal people on social media in condemning Tory. In a recent interview with Complex, the rapper revealed that he did speak to Tory about the situation, letting fans know exactly Tory had to say for himself.

“Listen, I don’t know, man. But, I spoke to him and he said the shit didn’t happen like that. I said, ‘Well, you need to be saying something, bruh. How did it happen?’ And he said he couldn’t say nothing about how it did actually happen,” T.I. explained. “I told him I understood that. I said, ‘Man, you can’t expect nobody to ignore the facts that are being presented if you don’t have any other conclusive facts that can overturn these. You got to say something, bruh.'” “If you ain’t going to say nothing, you can’t expect nobody else to,” he continued. “I ain’t about to just shut up when you got facts out here that say it’s a woman been shot at the hands of another Black man within the culture. We’ve got to speak out on that. We’re the f**k ni***s if we don’t.”

Regardless of how it happened, Megan still ended up being shot and wasn’t protected by the Black men she was around, end of story. There isn’t anything that Tory could be withholding that will change the public opinion on the matter. Tory was being the loudest celebrity ever during quarantine, but he has been the quietest since this situation happened, which says a lot in itself.