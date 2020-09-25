Lizzo Looks ‘Good As Hell’ On The Cover Of Vogue, Talks #BLM & Body Positivity

Lizzo is looking “Good As Hell” for Vogue and she’s got a message about the trending but flawed body positivity movement.

According to Lizzo, who freely flaunts her curves much to people’s chagrin, the body-pos movement could use some work accurately representing the women it was created for; women with back fat, bellies that hang, and stretch marks.

“It’s commercialized, Lizzo told Vogue writer Claudia Rankine. Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body-positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from…the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets—you know, it gets made acceptable.”

Well said, Lizzo.

She also posed for pictures captured by Hype Williams, yes, THAT Hype Williams marking his very first cover shot.

See more of Lizzo’s interview that includes quotes on police violence, Senator Kamala Harris, and more.

On the role she wants her music to play:

“I want to make music that helps. ’Cause that’s the way that I help. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a lawyer, I don’t work in the government. I make music.”

On police violence:

“They don’t actually care. And ‘they’—I don’t know who ‘they’ are. But I know that they don’t care, because if shit like this is still happening, there has to be a ‘they.’ They don’t care about somebody’s actual life.”

On Senator Harris’s VP nomination:

“Having a Black woman as vice president would be great because I’m just always rooting for Black people. But I want actual change to happen…in the laws. And not just on the outside, you know? Not a temporary fix to a deep-rooted, systemic issue. A lot of times I feel like we get distracted by the veneer of things. If things appear to be better, but they’re not actually better, we lose our sense of protest.”

On encouraging her fans to see voting as a form of protest:

“I just want to encourage people to register to vote. That is the most important thing to me. Because there’s a lot of upset people, and there’s a lot of people who have power. There’s a lot of voter suppression in Black communities. But there’s a lot of angry white kids now. And I’m like, ‘Yo, register to vote. Go out. You won’t get suppressed if you try to go to your ballot box.’ You know? I think it’s important to remind people of what they can do. My job isn’t to tell you how to vote. But my job is hopefully to inspire you to vote…to activate you, so that you can take your protest to the ballot box.”

Vogue’s October 2020 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on October 6th.

