Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through a messy week dominated by Cardi/Offset mess, Princess/Ray J foolishness, Condola being preggo in real life, Tariq Tariq-ing on “Power Book II,” Korean coochie monster shenanigans on “Lovecraft Country” and anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in society.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with stunning Griselda First Lady Armani Caesar as our guests of honor.

If you’re not hip, the rising star is buzzing after the release of her fire new project “THE LIZ” where she qualifies as a contender for the female Rap crown.

At this point, 6 months into quarantine, everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses (Telfar!), donating to social justice movements, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream on Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max or fighting against the destruction of the post office in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features Rap’s baddest baddie Saweetie winning the gram (YET AGAIN), baddie-of-the-moment Jordyn Woods who celebrated her 23rd birthday with a bang and Princess Love’s premium thirst trap 2-pack.

We also caught up with the birthday girl Jayda, super baddie Kiyomi and thee Bernice Burgos so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the flip.