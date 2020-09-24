New Couple??? Armani Caesar’s “Palm Angels” Video Featuring YFN Lucci Has People Questioning Whether Their Relationship Is Business Or Pleasure [VIDEO]

Oh excuse us… Is YFN Lucci romancing the First Lady of Griselda? The Atlanta rapper makes an appearance as Armani Caesar’s love interest in her new video “Palm Angel” off her newly announced project ‘The Liz Tape’. While it could very well be just business, photos of the pair had the internet buzzing earlier this week.

Considering she’s in lingerie we can see why people were thinking this might be a new lituation. If you don’t already know Armani, who’s on Westside Gunn’s Griselda Records, just dropped her new video for “Palm Angels” from her new album The Liz this morning. Check it out below:

Her and Lucci definitely got close… The question is, did the action continue after the director yelled “Cut!”

Ummmm looks like he had a good ol time making this one.

Buffalo MC and First Lady of Griselda, Armani Caesar’s debut project on the label, The Liz Tape featuring

Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher was recently released.

The project, which features production from DJ Premier, Camoflauge Monk and more (full track-listing below) has all the hallmarks of a classic Griselda release with the grimy boom-bap they’ve long been known for. It’s with Armani though that the Griselda universe is viewed through the lens of a female perspective for the first time. Reminiscent of Lil Kim and Foxy Brown, Armani exhibits a resounding confidence leaving no doubt that she belongs in the most prolific hip hop crew in the game. Her appearance on Westside Gunn’s “Lil Cease” off Flygod Is an Awesome God 2 earned her a coveted spot on Complex’s Best Rap Verses of 2020 list with her growing buzz further stoked by the first track drop from the project in “Simply Done” featuring Benny The Butcher.

Hailing from Buffalo, New York Armani joined Griselda in March of 2020 having long been on Westside Gunn’s radar. Signed by the late DJ Shay in 2009 – the artist responsible for pioneering the Griselda Sound and developing Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine – Armani had long been growing within the Griselda ecosystem. On the project Armani notes “I’m dropping “The Liz”

for the culture. For all the people that grew up loving hip hop for the art of it not just the beats. I’ve studied this and I’m so proud of this body of work. I want to dedicate this to Demetrius “DJ Shay” Robinson. The first person to ever take a chance on

me musically. He believed in my talent long before anybody else knew my name. There would be no “Armani Caesar” if it hadn’t been for him. So I’m doin this one for Shay. I hope it makes him proud.“

Westside Gunn adds “It’s funny how people talk abut Armani like I just found her and she don’t belong in her spot and sh*t was given to her not knowing she a product of DJ Shay. He signed her 11 years ago, she had to rap with the best of the best as the ONLY female. This wasn’t overnight, that woman really cut from our cloth.”

What do you think about Armani? Do you like her and Lucci as an item?