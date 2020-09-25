BALLINNNNN! BOSSIP Goes Inside TV One’s “UNCENSORED” Episode With Yandy [VIDEO]

It’s no secret that Yandy Smith-Harris is so much more than a reality star. The Harlem bred go getter had a firm grip on the entertainment industry working behind the scenes as a talent manager and executive before VH1 ever aired the first episode of “Love & Hip Hop,” and Smith-Harris went on to start several successful businesses. On Sunday’s episode of TV One’s “UNCENSORED” you’ll hear her story from the beginning in her own words.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden and Deputy Editor Danielle Canada offer a glimpse at what’s to come in the episode as well as an exclusive clip. Check it out below:

The story about her and Mendeecees in their matching 650’s is so cute, riiiight?!

This TV ONE “UNCENSORED” episode is full of interesting tidbits. We really enjoyed learning about Yandy’s upbringing and her ability to innovate! Those skills have been there from the beginning and she has used them throughout every chapter of her life, whether it was helping Jim Jones to create the biggest hit of his career or building new businesses like her YELLE Skincare. Now we’re so happy to see her put her will and determination as she works for the good of the community as an activist. We love it!

Yandy’s episode of “UNCENSORED” airs on TV One this Sunday at 10PM. Will you be watching?