This Is Us: Mandy Moore Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is expecting!

The This Is Us star announced on Thursday that she is pregnant with a baby boy. This bundle of joy is going to be her first child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021” she wrote underneath a series of black-and-white photos of her and her husband holding delicately onto her baby bump. Goldsmith posted the same photos onto his own page with the same caption, clearly just as excited about their new addition.

The 36-year-old married the Dawes musician back in 2018 after getting engaged the previous year. Moore went on to reveal after getting engaged that they actually met on Instagram.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told People. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

And now, all these years later, the couple is expecting their first child together! Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams, but they had no children together.

Moore revealed to PEOPLE back in April of 2018 that her and her hubby had a very small private wedding. The actress said she didn’t want to make it into a big ordeal:

“We are both pretty quiet, private people, I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us.”

For InStyle’s April 2018 issue Mandy recounted how her boo surprised her with a fancy custom Irene Neuwirth ring that featured a round diamond on a rose gold band. However, Moore said she was shocked by the fancy engagement ring. She explained she’s not really a jewelry person:

“I’ve never been someone who wears a lot of jewelry,” she shared. “When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn’t want a big ring. I figured we could just pick out some pretty bands together. So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall!”