“Central Ave” Returns To TV For New Season With Sanya Richards-Ross And Julissa Bermudez

You all may remember the Debmar-Mercury/Will Packer pop culture magazine show “Central Ave” from when it was tested last year. Well after a successful weekday test, the show returns this Saturday, September 26 for a full 2020-2021 season with two original weekly half-hour episodes. Co-hosted by veteran entertainment reporter Julissa Bermudez (BET’s 106 & Park) and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, the ladies return to their historic roles as the first two women of color to host an entertainment magazine show.

Following a limited run last year, the half-hour series will air in 210 markets including on FOX Television Stations, Sinclair, CBS and The CW-Plus, delivering relevant entertainment and pop culture stories through a provocative, socially conscious and diverse lens.

“Central Ave has changed the way audiences view and relate to pop culture and the entertainment world,” said Will Packer. “The diverse and powerful stories featured on this show are meant to provoke, infuriate and inspire people to make positive changes that will impact our society and the world around us.”

Check out a teaser for Saturday’s episode below:

Co-Creator Monique Chenault will serve as showrunner of Central Ave and, together with Packer and Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith, executive producer.

“Painstakingly positioned to be an authority on what drives popular culture, Central Ave is fully committed to investigating and examining the entertainment, trends and celebrities that are making the greatest impact. The audience will get in-depth, comprehensive storytelling through a culturally diverse lens that stems from a richly diverse editorial team behind the scenes,” Chenault said about the vison of the show.

The series also features a diverse group of skilled correspondents with different areas of expertise; Van Lathan, formerly of TMZ, along with Kennedy- Rue McCollough, Sloane Glass, Melissa McCarty, Neima Abdulaha and Zach Greenburg.

Congrats to Van as well, we’re glad to have him back on TV!

For further information and local listings, visit: https://centralavetv.com/