Bag Secured: Samuel L. Jackson To Play Nick Fury In New Disney+ Marvel Series

The story of Samuel L. Jackson becoming Nick Fury is one of those caught-red-handed moments that turned into a decade-long working relationship.

One day, Jackson began receiving phone calls from comic nerds close to him that Marvel had a new character named Nick Fury that had all of his likenesses. Samuel investigated before having his agent reach out, but instead of being aggressive, they wanted to see what the plans were. Lo and behold, soon after ,Jackson was cast to play Nick Fury in the post-credit scenes of the first Iron Man film. Little did he know that role would span 10 years and peak with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame last year. Jackson also co-starred in Captain Marvel, which tied the two films together, and appeared in the most recent Marvel offering, Spiderman: Far From Home.

Now, according to reports from Variety, the actor is will spreading his wings over to Disney+ in a new show that’s in development from Marvel.

Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise the role of Nick Fury in a new Marvel series currently in development at Disney+, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The exact plot details of the show are being kept under wraps, but multiple sources say Jackson is attached to star with Kyle Bradstreet attached to write and executive produce. Like all the other Marvel shows at Disney Plus, Marvel Studios will produce.

The budgets for the Disney+ Marvel shows have been right in line with the actual movies, so expect nothing less than a 4-8 hour blockbuster from the franchise and Jackson.