Truly Savage: Dr. Dre’s Daughter, Truly, Drags 50 Cent For ‘Misogynistic’ Comments About Her Parents’ Divorce

Truly Young is not here for 50 Cent’s comments about her parents’ divorce.

In case you’re new here, Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, are going through an insanely messy divorce right now.

Back in June, Nicole filed for divorce from the producer after 24 years of marriage, and initially, it was reported that the couple never signed a prenup. Reports later confirmed that the couple did sign a prenup, but Nicole claims Dre ripped it up as a romantic gesture just 2 years into their marriage because she was forced into signing it, unwillingly, in the first place. Dre denied those claims.

The next development emerged when reports broke that Nicole was seeking a whopping $2 million a month in temporary spousal support, and another $5 million to cover her legal fees. While there’s been a lot of questionable stuff that developed in these divorce proceedings since then, this is what we’re focusing on today.

When that number, $2 million, made the headlines, 50 Cent decided to post about it on Instagram, writing, “these b***hes be crazy, how do you even ask for $2 million a month.”

That was a few weeks ago, however, Truly–Dre and Nicole’s daughter–decided she had time on Friday night and dragged 50 for his “misogynistic comments about her mother.

“Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” she commented. “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F*** you.”

Xzibit ended up catching some stray bullets here, too, since he left a quick, “Wtf???” under 50’s original post. Truly calmly collected him, writing, “”wow Alvin…after everything my parents have done for you and your family, this is how you respond to a picture of my parents and I, and a quote calling my mom a bitch. F*** you.”

Truly went on to post a screenshot of her replies to her Instagram story before writing a longer note about 50 and his comments.

“The blatant mysogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f***ing disgusting and vile. Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b***h is unforgivable,” she wrote. “You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a d**k, but you just proved it yourself.”

It’s safe to say Truly is willing to stand up to anyone who says something negative about her mother, which is exactly how it should be.