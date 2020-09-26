Doo Doo Brown Split: Uncle Luke’s Wife Of 12 Years Files For Divorce

Uncle Luke's Wife Of 12 Years Files For Divorce
Sad news for legendary rapper Uncle Luke, he and his wife Kristin Thompson have split. The 59-year-old father gave a statement to Page Six explaining that Kristin filed for divorce. The husband is adamant in his message that no infidelity nor abuse by him took place on his behalf. He says in a statement,
After twelve years of marriage, on July 17th, my wife decided to file for divorce. It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise. I never intended to get married to get divorced. That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.
Under no circumstances was there any infidelities nor verbal or physical abuse by me. I am now trying to make peace with her decision as best as I can. It will take time. The most important focus for me now is our son and being the best parent I can in this situation. Most of our family members know about this already, but now I am at the point where I feel an announcement is necessary to my friends.
Please understand this is not a nasty split, so I would ask all who are aware, not to speak on our personal lives and respect our privacy by staying positive for our son’s sake. He is our top priority. Luther Campbell.
If you remember, in 2008 Luke and wife Kristin starred in “Luke Campbell: As Nasty As He Wants to Be.”
So far, Kristin has not given any public statements about her decision to divorce Luke after 12 years married. Luke has 6 kids outside of his relationship with Kristin. The couple shares one son together.
