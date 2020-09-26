Will You Be Watching?! Conor McGregor Announces Upcoming Boxing Match Against Manny Pacquiao

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor announced this weekend that he’s lined up his next big fight, which will be a boxing match between him and Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor revealed these plans on Twitter on Friday after he briefly addressed Diego Sanchez, who expressed interest in making his last fight one against McGregor.

“I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East,” he wrote, giving little in the way of details. “It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight.” McGregor previously boxed Floyd Mayweather, who said back in July that he would be open to a rematch in the future.

