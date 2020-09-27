“Look Out, Gotham”: New ‘Batwoman’ Javicia Leslie Surprises Fans With A First Look At Her Character

Javicia Leslie surprised fans over the weekend by giving us all a surprise glimpse at her upcoming DC Comics role.

The actress posted the first image of her character, Ryan Wilder, in the Batman suit on Friday after teasing the costume’s mystique in earlier posts.

“Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go…” she captioned the photo, which showed her from the neck-up rocking the bat mask and some bright red hair. “But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit.”

Right now, Leslie is in Vancouver filming the second season of the CW’s Batwoman, which she joined the cast of a few months ago. She ended up taking on the titular role shortly after fellow actress Ruby Rose announced she was exiting the series. As Rose departed, the network indicated to viewers that they intended to recast Batwoman with an actress who–like Rose–was a member of the LGBTQ community.

Beside that milestone, Leslie will also be the first Black actress to portray a live-action Batwoman. She reflected on her casting in a recent interview with Deadline.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television,” she said in a statement, “and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”