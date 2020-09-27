Vote His A** Out: Dwayne Johnson Breaks Non-Political Stance To Endorse Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

As we head into the end of 2020, the main thing headed our way is the 2020 election. Anyone with eyes can see that the guy in the White House is trying to steal the election and every vote will count. Voter registration has been a bigger focus than ever before and celebrities such as LeBron James are doing their part to help combat voter suppression.

Now, according to reports from TMZ, an unexpected figure has emerged in Dwayne Johnson, endorsing the Biden/Harris ticket.

So, Dwayne Johnson played host to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a new video, and he gave them the seal of approval, endorsing them to replace Trump/Pence. The Rock told them … “I have never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate in my life, over my career. So, I figured let’s kick this conversation off this way, by me officially, publicly endorsing you both to become President and Vice President.” The Rock singled Senator Harris out at one point, praising her for her career achievements and saying, “In my opinion, you are a certified badass.”

The fact that he has never endorsed a candidate before is shocking, but also goes to show just how important this election, in particular, is. Hopefully, his massive fanbase understands the seriousness of the situation and hops on the train to get the White House back in order.