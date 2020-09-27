Jordyn Woods Says She Found Purpose After God “Sat Her Down,” Speaks On Bullying, Bodyshaming And Self-Image Issues[VIDEO]

In the last year Jordyn Woods has gone from being a Kardashian sidekick to a powerhouse in her own right, but the journey hasn’t been an easy one. She lost her father to cancer three years ago and threw herself into keeping busy, but she was forced to change almost everything in her life after one fateful night when she became the subject of public shaming. he talks about how she learned to lean on her faith to transform her experience into a more positive one.

In an interview with Natalie Manuel Lee’s “NOW with Natalie,” on YouTube’s Hillsong channel, Jordyn walks through her journey, explaining how she’s been the subject of online bullying since she was 13, thanks to her proximity to fame and privilege. She explains her struggles with her body image, revealing that she couldn’t wear many of the brands her friends wore, which lead her to become more comfortable as a tomboy. She also reveals that the last three years have been some of the most difficult experiences of her life. While many folks have assumed the night she became the center of one of the biggest Kardashian family scandals was one of her worst, Woods says it was actually her father’s passing three years ago that set her off into a dark spiral, pushing her to distract herself with work and toxic behavior.

“My not being still led to this,” Woods says of the experience. “I think it was deeper to what happened in one night. It was God sitting me down like, ‘Pay attention, your purpose is much bigger than you, allow me to use you as a vessel.'”

Watch the full interview below to hear more from Woods about how she leaned on her faith and family to help her rebuild her life after it felt as though her entire world had fallen apart.

We loved this so much. For only 23-years-old Jordyn has shown an enormous amount of maturity and strength and it’s easy to see why she is flourishing on her own. Congratulations!

What did you take most from this interview?