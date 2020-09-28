‘It’s War!’ NeNe Leakes Eviscerates Wendy Williams, Messily Makes ‘Coke Head’ Allegations Over THIS

There’s clearly some beef brewing between NeNe Leakes and a famed talk show host.

On Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Wendy Williams was Andy Cohen’s guest and they discussed NeNe Leakes’ #RHOA departure. According to Wendy who viewers thought was close friends with Linnethia, NeNe “likes attention” and if NeNe was to get a post-RHOA spinoff it would be “boring.” She also wondered what NeNe would do for money now that she’s no longer on the show.

“NeNe has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back,” said Wendy to Andy. “NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don’t know what NeNe is going to be doing for money,” Wendy continued. “I’m not trying to count coins, but the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff. Is it going to be like, Gregg [Leakes] and NeNe on another reality show? That’s boring. NeNe being a grandmother? That’s boring. NeNe and her own kids? That’s boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.”

Ooop!

NeNe clearly caught wind of Wendy’s comments because the reality star went OFF on Twitter.

“Both are f their ratings are LOW!” Nene wrote. “BYE QUEENS!” She also added, “They both need my help with their poor ratings.”

Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

She then hurled accusations of cocaine use and racism Wendy and Andy’s way and threatened to take legal action for discrimination. It’s long been rumored that NeNe would be suing Bravo, but the housewife herself said that “wasn’t true.”

Change of heart, maybe?

She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

They gone leave my name outta these shows. Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to booknene@gmail.com ITS WAR — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

NeNe also said that she’s going to “always eat good” noting that she has multiple streams of income.

I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

It was all good just a little over a week ago when NeNe was thanking Bravo and Andy for giving her a platform for #RHOA.

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s said something shady about NeNe.

Back in April, Wendy alleged that NeNe bombarded her via an unscheduled Facetime call so Wendy could join her Instagram Live broadcast. According to Wendy, the proper etiquette is to give someone a heads up before calling so she was offended.

She also called NeNe an “over there person” and said she “doesn’t need that kind of attention.”

“I don’t have face or time for Facetime. If I don’t do it with my own parents, or the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there? I like NeNe, but she’s still an ‘over there’ person to me. I felt, honestly, here’s where the ambush came in. She says, ‘Wendy, look’ — she was in hair, makeup and wardrobe with all her people, right? we filming and I want you to be on the speaker!’ I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you once.’”

Wendy also reiterated that she’s not a housewife and doesn’t need to be “slumming” as an “add-on” to one.

“I know I make this look easy and I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is that I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons. Look, it’s a full motion picture behind the scenes here, I’m not slumming by being some add-on out of a suitcase for some housewife. For me, that is slumming.”

Wendy and Andy have yet to comment on NeNe’s shade-throwing.

See more reactions from NeNe on the flip.

