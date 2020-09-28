LovecraftCountry: The Trailer For Episode 8 “Jig-a-Bobo” Starring Jada Harris Is As Scary As It Is Beautiful [Video]

Another Sunday, another absolutely in-f***ing-credible episode of HBO’s new hit series Lovecraft Country. What Misha Green, Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and cast are doing here is groundbreaking and we’re enraptured with each and every hour of television that they give to us. We so blessed.

That said, we only have 3 episodes left and Atticus, Leti, Ruby, Montrose, and Hippolyta’s situations have reached critical mass. We won’t spoil anything if you haven’t seen last night’s show but WOW. The best part is, we still have no idea what the hell is about to happen! What we do know is that afro-futurism is the S#!T and we want so much more of it in the…future.

Episode 8, entitled “Jig-a-Bobo” stars a young actress named Jada Harris. We’ve seen her through the series but now is her time to shine. Jada plays Diana Freeman, daughter of Uncle George and Hippolyta. To this point she hasn’t had to do much heavy lifting but her weight is WAY up this Sunday and after you watch this trailer you’ll be as excited as we are to see what she brings to her role.

Every single actor who has graced the scene has put their WHOLE FOOT in their performance. This one will be no different. Press play and let your anxiety marinate for another transcendent hour of programming.