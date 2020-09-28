Brene Brown Takes To "Red Table Talk" To Defend Millennial And Gen Z'ers
Red Table Talk Byke! Brene Brown Brings Kudos For Millennials And Gen Z’ers “We Broke Our Contract With Them” [VIDEO]
Last time we left “Red Table Talk” the conversation was all about ENTANGLEMENTS!
“Red Table Talk” returns to Facebook Watch today! The show welcomes Brene Brown, who gives her take on why she feels millenials and Gen Z’ers deserve more credit. Check out the clip below:
Red Table Talk returns to Facebook Watch today at noon! Watch it HERE
