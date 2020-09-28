Phantom It Is: Future’s Baby Mama Joie Chavis Twerks To His Music On Vacay

The oracle of rapper baby daddies, Future, once tweeted ”U gone cry in this phantom or dat Nissan? She looked up and said PHANTOM,” putting the internet in a stir but on a micro-level, his tweet seems to ring true in his family. Joie Chavis, an entrepreneur and banging model who has a son with the rapper has seemingly chosen his “Phantom.”

Either that, or she’s just trolling on social media. Birthday girl Joie posted herself up in an undisclosed exotic location with the caption, “Cryin’ in the phantom,” clearly nodding to Future’s lyrics.

Hendrix’s mom is celebrating her birthday with a large group of friends and seems to be defending herself after giving Future nods throughout the trip. In this video, the ladies organized a choreographed routine to Future’s music, sparking speculation over her friendship with the rapper in the comments.

“He go dogg you again sis”, a follower wrote. Instead of responding directly, Joie decided to be funny in her captions..

Would you be repping for your baby daddy like Joie is?

Back in July, the former couple raised questions about their relationship when Future gave a shout out to Chavis on Instagram while dating now ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey. Fans were confused as to whether he called it quits with Lori given his thirsty comments on Chavis’ Insta story.

Chavis was sporting some tight athletic wear from her brand Joie In Life while showing off her luscious curves.

As we previously reported, the co-parents are still cool even after their relationship fizzled in early 2019. Do you think the two would ever get back together?

Happy birthday, Joie! Hit the flip for more of Joie enjoying her birthday vacay (thanks to Future?)