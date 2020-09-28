TheBlackBallot: These Black Women Will Drop Political Party Knowledge During NewsOne Panel

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again; LISTEN TO BLACK WOMEN. Our sister site NewsOne is hosting a special panel titled “The Black Woman Vote: What Are The Demands” as part of the #TheBlackBallot weekly series.

#TheBlackBallot is NewsOne’s initiative to keep Black America informed and engaged around all things election, including voter’s rights and important issues. For this latest panel, three dynamic ladies; Lateefah Simon (civil rights advocate), Myisha T. Hill (mental health advocate), and Lettie Shumate (antiracism educator) will talk exactly what black women need from Presidential hopefuls with an emphasis on topics specifically impacting black women. Additionally, the ladies who are open to questions via NewsOne’s Facebook page will discuss how Black women can maximize their collective power as a voting block.

Previous #TheBlackBallot content includes a panel discussion about “How Do HBCUs Fit Into ‘The Black Vote’” featuring Us: Dr. Makola Abdullah, President of Virginia State University; Fana Haileselassie, Spelman College Student Government Association President; and Lodriguez Murray, Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs at the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)…

and a thoughtful article on 5 Black Women Who’d Make Great Supreme Court Justices. The list includes ladies exuding black girl magic like; Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sherrilyn Ifill, and Justice Leondra Kruger.

You can get your latest dose of #TheBlackBallot during the panel discussion moderated by @NewsOne_Official’s Managing Editor, Bruce C.T. Wright @bctw on Facebook.com/newsoneofficial Wednesday, September 30 at 6 p.m.

#WeAreOne