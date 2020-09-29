Happy Birthday! T.I. Celebrates 40th Birthday With The Whole Harris Family [Photos]

T.I. brought in his 40th birthday in style this weekend with the whole Harris-family clan.

The rap legend was celebrated at an epic bash at Atlanta’s Carlyle event space where guests were treated to a private dinner and open bar.

The event was decked out in black and white decorations…

and guests included La La Anthony who looked snatched in black…

Kandi and Todd…

and Kirk and Rasheeda.

The leading lady of the hour, T.I.’s wife Tiny, rocked a white curve-hugging cocktail dress.

Prior to the big bash, she gave her “Sweetbaby” a special shoutout on Instagram dubbing him the “love of her life.”

“Happy 40th birthday to the love of my life!! I love u more & more each day Sweetbaby‼️ Thank you for loving me so damn good & making changes for us!!” she began in the caption. “You ain’t perfect but I’ve never felt loved like the way u love me!!” she continued. “I will forever cherish you & treat you like the King that you are for a lifetime!! Let’s turn tf up!! The Grown & Sexy way!! You nobody do that better than us!! 👑😻 40/40club.”

Deyjah Harris, 19, also attended her “Pop’s” epic bash while rocking an all-black ensemble and posing with her siblings Heiress and Major.

Prior to the party, she also took to Instagram to celebrate her father’s birthday.

“Happy 40th birthday pops,” wrote Deyjah on Instagram. “I always hope and pray that you are genuinely happy and doing well mentally, energetically, and physically (getting on up there). Despite what has happened in the past or what the future may bring, you are still + will always be a deserving person. My heart just wants you to be blessed with so much more abundance and serenity. You have so many positive qualities that shine within you and my wishes for you this year is that those qualities are the ones to be within view and acknowledged. “i am filled with so much gratitude to have been given the gift of knowing a remarkable soul such as yours. your presence is a present to all of our (the family) lives,” she added. “Turn up for the both of us please i’ll always stand by your side and have your back no matter what. i’ll always be your babygirl like in this picture . i love you pops, happy happy birthday ”

Other birthday party attendees included 2 Chainz and his wife Kesha…

Toya Wright and Red…

Boosie…

Eva Marcille, Pleasure P, and ATL radio legend Mz. Shyneka…

and Zonnique whose boyfriend Bad Hunta Izzy cradled her pregnant belly.

Happy Birthday, Tip!

What do YOU think about his 40th birthday bash???