Wait What?!? Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers…Steps Down? From His Gig After Blowing 3-1 Playoff Lead

Well, damn! We didn’t see this coming!

According to ESPN’s resident NBA insider and oracle of NBA Twitter Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles Clippers now-former head coach Doc Rivers is stepping away from the team.

Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

The Clippers are fresh off of being the laughingstock of the bubble and beyond after blowing a 3-1 Western Conference Semifinals lead against the Denver Nuggets. From the time that Woj dropped the 2am bomb that Kawhi Leonard was taking his talents to the Clippers from Toronto, Vegas, barbershops, talking heads, writers, and fans all penciled the Clips onto the shortlist of teams that had a really good chance to win an NBA Championship this season. Obviously, no one foresaw a pandemic plaguing the globe and the season having to be played in isolation but that is no excuse. At the very LEAST Kawhi and the guys should have been battling LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Western Conference Finals.

Doc Rivers had two years left on his contract, sources tell ESPN. This is a challenging coaching search for Clippers, who are the ultimate win-now team. Among top candidates in the marketplace: Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets and Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. https://t.co/Ov02RYNbK9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

Doc and the Clippers underachieved in epically embarrassing fashion and that always leaves the opportunity for potential changes to be implemented but Doc Rivers didn’t appear to be on the proverbial hot seat. But alas, here we are.

Just a few minutes ago, Doc took to Twitter to post the following message thanking the fans and taking responsibility for his failures.

Doc is a beloved figure in the NBA and you won’t find many people who don’t shower him with respect. To that end, it kinda sounds like the Clipper allowed him to leave is post with dignity as opposed to the public humiliation of being fired but that’s just us taking a whiff of the air. No reports have confirmed an ousting.

There are a lot of coaches looking to land jobs this off-season. Who do you think might land the Clippers gig?