Nickayla Rivera Addresses “The Way Things Look” Between Her And Late Sister’s Ex Ryan Dorsey

The chemistry between late actress Naya Rivera’s 25-year-old sister and her ex Ryan Dorsey, 37, caused a stir online yesterday and as of last night, Nickayla Rivera has broken her silence.

Nickayla and Ryan made headlines after a photo of them holding hands in Target was released from a witness who said they appeared to be “fooling around” in the store together. Reports were also made that Naya’s sister moved in with her ex-husband, who she divorced on 2018, in order to help raise her son. Nickayla apparently saw the chatter online and had this to say in her Insta-story: