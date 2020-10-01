Stimulust Package: The Hottest, Most Essential Black OnlyFans Accounts To Follow ASAP

We’re officially 7 months into quarantine and everyone’s completely over socially distancing in the house, cooking allll theee timeeee, missing out on memories with friends and family, waiting for every other country in the world to un-BAN us and paying rent that feels like it’s due every 2 weeks.

It’s been rough on us all, especially lonely singles without a boo or any prospects in these stressfully uncertain times where many people haven’t experienced physical contact with another real live human being in months.

So, naturally, we put together an essential list of OnlyFans stars to keep you company (and, uh, relieved) through these tough times.

If you’re been living under a rock, OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform for models, exotic dancers, adult film stars and anyone else to showcase their “talents” with complete control of exclusive content.

And, in most cases, it’s worth the price of a subscription that gives you full access to a trove of pics and videos updated regularly.

Trust us, it’s the wave if you’re tired of searching the internet for spicy content to get you through lonely nights and keep you sane these days.

So, with that said, we highly recommend every talented content creator on this list handpicked for their undeniable skills, video quality, and professionalism worthy of your $5-$45/month.

Fun fact: Bella Thorne shattered OnlyFans records by making $1 million in 24 hours.

What are your fave OnlyFans accounts? Do you think the wave is here to stay? Tell us in the comments and peep the hottest OnlyFans accounts starring Black women on the flip.