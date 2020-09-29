So Sweet: Chadwick Boseman Donated A Portion Of His Salary To Co-Star Sienna Miller For ’21 Bridges’

While fans already knew how amazing Chadwick Boseman was, since his passing last month, the stories about how truly incredible he was keep pouring in.

The latest star to talk about their relationship with the actor is Sienna Miller, who starred with Boseman in 21 Bridges in 2019. In a new interview with Empire, she revealed that Chadwick donated some of his own salary from the film in order to raise her pay.

“He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold,” The actress explained. “So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

Because filming came at a time in which the new mom was reluctant to work, she recalls not budging after asking the studio for the money she needed to make the project worth it for her. While the studio couldn’t meet that number, Boseman decided to take a pay cut and donate some of his own pay to reach her number.

“I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’ And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for,” she added. “He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

Sienna went on to call the gesture, “the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced,” saying she works in an industry in which “that kind of thing just doesn’t happen.” She also says she decided to share the story to illustrate the type of person Chadwick was.

“He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully,” she said. “In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.’”

