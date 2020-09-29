Welp: Dave Chappelle’s ‘Socially Distanced’ Ohio Shows Cancelled Due To ‘Possible’ COVID Exposure Within Inner Circle

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, it looks like Dave Chappelle’s “Socially Distanced” performance series has fallen victim to the pandemic.

According to reports from Page Six, the comedian’s “Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” series in Yellow Springs, Ohio was shut down just a few hours before Friday’s show because one of the recurring performers on the bill is believed to have contracted the virus. The series has seen performances by comedians including Chris Rock, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Che, Sarah Silverman, Louis CK, and Michelle Wolf.

Following the abrupt cancellation of that night’s show, the remaining four shows have also been cancelled. Page Six confirms the individual who contracted the virus isn’t one of the comedians listed above.

“Due to possible exposure to COVID-19 within our inner circle, and out of an abundance of caution, we have elected to cancel the remaining … shows,” a rep told the publication. “For the past three months of the pandemic, Dave Chappelle has successfully created a safe haven for comedians, musicians and poets to express their art without incident,” they added, “Social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizer, temperature checks and access to daily COVID tests have all been a part of our protocol. We take COVID-19 very seriously and there have been no reported cases among patrons or crew.”

Prior to cancellation, the final show was set to take place on October 4. Tickets for the remaining four shows have been pulled from Ticketmaster’s site and the company is offering refunds to anyone who already purchased them.