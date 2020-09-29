Shoutout Queen: Jordyn Woods Reacts To Lyrics With Her Name In Them On Genius’ “Between The Lines” [Video]

Jordyn Woods is a busy lady, from being an entrepreneur and an actress to her role as a model and a socialite, it’s hard not to notice the work she’s putting in.

If anyone notices her, it’s definitely the world of hip-hop–which features the artists who constantly shout her out on their records. From Rick Ross and PlayBoi Carti to even Will Smith, Jordyn has received every kind of shoutout one can imagine.

Recenly, Woods sat down with Genius to finally break down some of these references and explain what they actually mean. Jordyn explains that Rick Ross shouting her out had a much deeper meaning than most people know of, explaining the fact that he was her dad’s favorite rapper before his passing a few years ago.

“My dad passed away, it’s been three years now. Rick Ross was his favorite rapper, his absolute favorite,” she said. “So when I heard that I was like, ‘Hold on, dad?’ I knew he was looking down lit.”

After explaining that song, they both appeared on the show Hip-hop Squares together, and their meeting is what made Jordyn eventually end up in the video for Ross’ track “BIG TYME”. Jordyn also breaks down living in Calabasas and makes sure everyone knows she was born there and everyone else flew there.

Check out the video down below:

While Jordyn has so much to celebrate with her upcoming role in Trigger and her recent cover page story with Hello Beautiful, fans have been wondering how her infamous beef with the Kardashian family ended, after she was caught kissing Khloe’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party.

During a recent interview with Natalie Manual Lee, Woods opened up about how hard the experience was and she revealed she is no longer in contact with the reality TV stars:

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really… You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” she said, via ‘Us Weekly.’ “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”