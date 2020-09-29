R&B Singer Brent Faiyaz Has 25th B-Day Bash, 2 Chainz, Mike WiLL Made-It & More Attend [Photos]

A talented R&Crooner recently blew out 25 candles on his birthday cake at an epic ATL bash.

Brent Faiyaz celebrated his 25th birthday over the weekend with a Tokyo Drift-themed party with curated details throughout ATL’s club Traffik.

The Sonder singer arrived via police escort and via Pink Flamingo’s USA Car Show who had a 10-min car show in the middle of downtown ATL for the occasion.

During the party, sounds were spun by DJs Angel & Dren, Orange Calderon, Durrty Martinez & Blak Boy.

Specialty drinks and cocktails were served including; The Tokyo Drift; Redbull + Hennessey, The Cowboy Bebop; Redbull + Tito’s with Lime and The Dead Man Walking; Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Coca Cola and a splash of Redbull, a nod to Brent Faiyaz’s latest single.

Attendees flew in from NYC & beyond and special guests included:

Mike Will Made It, Sonny Digital, and Metro Boomin’ marking the first time in over a year that all three megaproducers have been in the same room.

Other attendees included 2 Chainz who surprised Brent…

Lil Yachty…

Junia + Justice of LVRN, the label behind Summer Walker and 6LACK…

Miracle Watts…

Domani Harris…

Cam Kirk…

Theory Communication’s Erica Hamilton and ATL influencer Demi…

and more.

If you’re unfamiliar with Brent, you should get familiar.

The indie singer who started out rapping made waves with the chorus on GoldLink’s 2016 smash “Crew” but he’s been racking up admiration as part of the group Sonder and solo streams as the artist behind the album “F*** The World.”

Soulful and clearly carefree, he previously told Rolling Stone that he hates being boxed-in and makes music he enjoys, whether fans like it or not. Luckily for him, they DO enjoy it to the tune of 5,823,925 monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

“I feel like making something, if I feel like saying something on the track, that’s what I am going to do — regardless of reaction,” said Faiyaz. “It’s only by coincidence that people have been receiving it well. I really didn’t give a f*** at all.”

You’re either bluffing or you just don’t care. Either way, happy birthday Brent Faiyaz.

See more pics from Brent Faiyaz’s 25th Birthday Party below.