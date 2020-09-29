False Start: The Tennessee Titans And The Minnesota Vikings Close Facilities After 3 Players And 5 Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

We don’t wish COVID-19 on anyone but we knew damn well the NFL wasn’t going to be able to go the whole season without these types of disruptions. THERE IS A PANDEMIC HAPPENING! The NFL, unlike the NBA, cannot exist in a “bubble”. There are too many moving parts of an NFL team. That’s outside of the fact that a big part of the game is all about being REALLY close to other people and breathing on them.

According to ESPN, the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings have closed their team facilities until Saturday after 3 Titans players and 5 members of their staff tested positive for the coronavirus after their game on Sunday. No one on the Vikings has tested positive as of this morning.

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus,” the Titans’ statement said.

There is an intense contact tracing procedure being executed by the NFLPA as we speak to monitor the health of some 48 individuals. In short, this is a clusterf**k. The Titans are currently scheduled to play the Steelers on Sunday and the Vikings are set to play the Texans. If you play for either for those teams, are you really trying to roll around in the dirt with a bunch of guys who may have just been exposed to COVID?

Say the Steelers:

“We have been in contact with the NFL regarding the positive COVID-19 tests with the Titans. We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday’s game until we are informed otherwise. We will provide more information when available.”

We hope all those infected can recover to full health. The NFL is going to have to take a serious look at whether or not this season can truly continue. This will not be the last work stoppage due to positive test results. If you’re a bettor then this is one you can book.